BROOKSVILLE, Fla./TROY, Maine – Marie E. Shibles of Brooksville, Fla. formerly of Troy, passed away Dec. 2, 2020 after a short illness. She was born May 29, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Estella Cook.

Marie was a long-time employee at Ethan Allen Furniture Factory in Burnham where she worked for many years and many of those years alongside her dad and brother.

She loved her basset hounds, Fred and Fred Jr., and loved walking with her friends in her park.

She was especially fond of the time she got to spend at the family cottage on Unity Pond hosting picnics for family and friends.

Marie was predeceased by her parents; and is survived by a brother, Galen Cook of Norway; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend and partner, Bill King of Brooksville, Fla.

Burial will be at the Rogers Cemetery in Troy, where a graveside service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements being made by the Turner Funeral Home in Brooksville, Fla.

