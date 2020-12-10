WATERVILLE – It is with great sadness Richard E. Willette passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2020 at Maine General in Waterville with his wife by his side.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, Rosaire and Leona Willette of Augusta.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Willette, of 38 years; his children, Lynda Beaulieu, Sandra and partner Jerry, Danyelle, and Jimmy and wife Pam Willette. Richard also survived by his grandchildren, Kurt, Travis, Dakota and partner Tempest, Jaylynn and partner Gabriel, Lyndsy, Jacquelynn, Tyler; great-granddaughter, Lydia, great-grandson, Maicen; and step-grandchildren, Rylee, Mikal, and Jasmine. Richard is also survived by his brother, Roger Willette of Augusta.

Richard was born in Augusta on April 19, 1945. He attended Augusta schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962, where he served in Korea.

He was an avid hunter and was very proud of his trophies he would hang on his walls. Richard was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1285 where he served as commander for three years.

Richard owned and operated a south end cafe in Waterville with his loving wife. He also owned a construction company and a trucking company. Richard was a man of many talents and will be missed by many.

