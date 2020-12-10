NORTH ANSON – Stephen James Vieira Sr., 76, of North Anson, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Farmington. He was born in 1943, a son of John and Helen Vieira in Taunton, Mass. where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taunton High School he joined the United States Army. He proudly served his during Vietnam. He later joined the National Guard and made it a part of his life long career. He was also a certified nursing assistant for the State of Massachusetts. Steve married the love of his life, Merrilyn Nolette in Taunton, Mass. in 1985. They wanted their special day to be one to remember so they got married on an airplane flying high above the clouds.The couple had a camp in Maine where they enjoyed spending time with friends and family. In 1990 they decided to make Maine their new home. They spent many days throughout their marriage hunting and fishing together. He was a very sociable but stern man that liked order. To know Steve was to love him. His stepdaughter would jokingly call him “Inspector Gadget” because of their uncanny resemblance. Her sense of humor landed her on punishment more then once, but it didn’t stop her from teasing him! Stephen is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Merrilyn Vieira; his daughter Christina Vieira, his son Stephen James Vieira Jr., his stepdaughter Wendy Olitsky; his six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister Barbara Brown, his stepsister Carol Vieira; and his special friends, Al and Marshal Lagassee- Bing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison. A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, date and time to be announced.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

