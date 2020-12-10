With her professional and personal life still unsettled, Mikaela Shiffrin is realistic about her chances of winning a fourth overall World Cup title.

The American skier will compete in Courchevel, France, this weekend in her first giant slalom races since January. It has also been 11 months since Shiffrin raced or trained in the speed disciplines of super-G, in which she is a world champion, and downhill.

Shiffrin’s life was upended in February by the death of her father, just before the coronavirus pandemic added more anxiety and limited offseason training plans for all athletes.

“I’m in quite a different position this year than I ever have been,” Shiffrin said on a conference call from Courchevel, acknowledging some of her usual goals “are not really on the ticket this year.”

“I just feel like I’m playing catch-up right now, and I don’t feel like it’s realistic or wise to try to play catch up in every single event at the exact same time.”

For now, that means focusing on slalom and giant slalom, the events in which she has won Olympic gold medals and 59 of her 66 career World Cup victories.

The season-long overall title she won three times from 2017-19 is “not my thing,” Shiffrin said.

TRACK AND FIELD

INDOOR WORLDS POSTPONED: The track and field indoor world championships in China have been postponed for the second straight year.

World Athletics on Thursday said the city of Nanjing, the intended host of the 2020 meeting, now also cannot host the next edition in March.

Nanjing is about 330 miles from Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged one year ago. The city has agreed to host the indoor track worlds in 2023, World Athletics said.

Belgrade in Serbia is the scheduled 2022 host.

SOCCER

ROSSI DIES AT 64: Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has died. He was 64.

State-run RAI, where Rossi worked after his playing career, said Thursday he died of an incurable illness. RAI and other media cited an Instagram post by Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti. She posted a picture of the couple with the caption “Per sempre,” Italian for “Forever.”

In a Facebook post, Cappelletti added: “There will never be another one like you, unique, special, after you there is absolute nothingness.”

Rossi had a remarkable career comeback, leading Italy to the World Cup title after returning from a suspension following a betting scandal in 1980.

He scored six goals at the the tournament in Spain, including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Brazil and the opening goal in a 3-1 win over West Germany in the final. He was also voted FIFA player of the year in 1982.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: French golfer Victor Perez shot 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday, with Tommy Fleetwood making the best start of the leading contenders for the Race to Dubai title.

Fleetwood, who is No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings behind Patrick Reed, rolled in a birdie at the last hole for a 69 and was two shots behind Perez at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Reed also birdied No. 18 after an approach to 4 feet and had a bogey-free 70.

The fight to be crowned Europe’s No. 1 golfer in the 2020 season is wide open, with any of the leading 60 players in the standings mathematically in with a chance of becoming champion because there are so many points at stake in Dubai.

Perez started the week at No. 6 in the standings and his impressive first round, during which he made long birdie putts on Nos. 11, 14 and 17, leaves him as the projected No. 1. The putt at the 14th came from off the green with Perez using his 3-wood to roll the ball up the slope and down into the cup.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre and Erik van Rooyen were tied for second place after 68s. Fleetwood, the Race to Dubai champion from 2017, was in a four-way tie for fifth.

FIGURE SKATING

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: The European figure skating championships were canceled Thursday for the first time in more than 70 years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Skating Union said it could not hold the competition, scheduled for Jan. 25-31 in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, “in view of the worsening worldwide COVID-19 pandemic situation and the consequent increasing risks for organizers and participants.”

The European championships have taken place every year since 1947, when they resumed following World War II. The ISU said it is exploring backup plans in case the world championships can’t be held in Sweden in March 2021 as planned. One option could be to combine it with the World Team Trophy in Japan in April, the ISU said. The 2021 world championships will determine the number of entries for each country at the Olympics.

This year’s worlds were set for Montreal in March but were canceled as the pandemic took hold and countries imposed quarantine requirements on international arrivals.

