ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer agricultural industry updates on weed management and potato storage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Weed management will be discussed by UMaine Extension professor John Jemison, followed by potato storage management by Extension crops specialist Steve Johnson, according to a news release from the extension office.

The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-554-4374 or email [email protected].

