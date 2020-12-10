WINTHROP — Councilor Barbara Alexander suggested that town emergency management officials publish complaints made against businesses related to face-covering rules.

Some of her fellow councilors weren’t sold on the idea, but Town Council Chairperson Sarah Fuller said the town’s Emergency Management Agency will talk over the proposal at their meeting next week. Fuller said Tuesday that conversation will have “a lot of moving parts” such as the implications of posting a list.

On Wednesday, Alexander said she did not have a particular set of plans for the list, aside from making complaint information publicly available. She mentioned a list of complaints and enforcement actions could be included in the Town Council’s agenda documents, therefore making it public information.

Alexander said that other ideas for the list, such as another location where the list appears, were not fully fleshed out.

“You’re asking a lot of details that were never brought up in the meeting,” she said. “That was never the subject of my proposal because we haven’t gotten there yet.

“You could do a weekly list that would show the complaints and the actions taken for each complaint,” she added. “It’s not a huge database type of report.”

During Monday’s meeting, Alexander said the list would help urge businesses to ramp up enforcement by making more people aware of complaints. She said there were numerous ways to compile a list, but having a running record of complaints and enforcement action could keep residents informed of the effectiveness of their grievances against local businesses.

Alexander made the suggestion during discussion of emergency management team’s activities. She recommended the Council publish — or include in its minutes — a list of businesses about which complaints have been made and what happened as a result of them.

“That’s public information in my opinion,” Alexander said. “I think we ought to list the businesses for which complaints have been made.”

The complaints referenced are ones made to the town’s emergency management team and are not those made to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said only one complaint has resulted in enforcement action in Winthrop.

Farwell said the Maine Center for Disease Control’s Health Inspection Program has only issued one enforcement action in Winthrop, which was issuing an Imminent Health Hazard to Pond Town Pub on Sept. 23 as a result of violations that included staff not wearing face coverings. Farwell said that the pub’s owner agreed to comply to face-covering mandates.

The exact number of complaints to Winthrop’s emergency management team was not available by press time on Wednesday. Fuller said Tuesday that the average number of complaints each week has trending downward over the course of the pandemic. Some of those complaints have referred to the state, Fuller said, while others require no action at all.

Alexander’s request on Monday was met with pushback from Town Councilor Andy Wess, who said he saw putting out a list as “unfriendly to the businesses.”

Wess said putting businesses on a list may be unfair, because some complaints may be made about situations the owner did not observe.

“The business can’t always control what citizens do,” he said. “The store owner never had an opportunity to address the issue and his name goes on a list.”

Alexander said Tuesday that complaints like those Wess mentioned should still be logged and the manager’s lack of knowledge of the problem should be included.

“If you have a lot of complaints, there’s something wrong,” she said. “You need to take steps to resolve the complaints.”

On Tuesday, Fuller said she wasn’t sure that forcing compliance by shaming was the most productive way about it. She said the Winthrop Hannaford is one of the town’s most complained-against businesses but doesn’t believe the business is actively trying to disobey the law.

“There might be some scofflaws … I’m pretty sure Hannaford isn’t … trying to disobey the law on purpose,” Fuller said. “These businesses aren’t in the business of having trained bouncers like a bar would.”

Alexander said there is no centralized list for this information, and Town Councilor Linda Caprara said she “took pause” at publishing complaints when some may not require any action. Caprara said the learning curve during the pandemic is not “cut and dry” and a list to shame people may set the wrong precedent.

“I’m uneasy because we’ve never done anything like that before,” she said. “I don’t want to be anti-business because there’s potentially complaints out there that may or may not be justified.”

Alexander said that she had experience in consumer protection, and in those situations customer complaints are monitored, recorded and made public. She said information about mask-wearing complaints would be helpful to publish on a weekly or monthly basis, along with any outcomes or enforcement action of the complaints.

