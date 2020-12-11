AUGUSTA — Cony Middle School has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Eighth Grade — High honors: Ryleigh Baldwin, Cassandra Lewis, Carrigan Manning, Anabelle Orth, Suri Ramkissoon, Keren Ruboneka, Emalynn Smith, Jackson Veilleux and Allison Wilcox.
Honors: Aya Abdulmoshin, Mariam Alkhalaf, Brady Baxter, Jordan Benedict, Caleb Bolduc, Matthew Boston, Nicolas Brunelle, Emma Buccellato, Raiden Burke, Kassidy Delesline, Rachel Fongemie, Penelope Fyfe, Keenan Gearhart, Bailey Geneseo and Alannah Gove.
Also, Zara Hemond, Aidan Jacobsen-Herard, Emily Kennard, Addison Lebel, Hannah Marshall, Kaydence Mills, Sara Qamar, Matthew Schriver, Isabella Seavey, Evelyn Shurman, Dylan Smith, Asher Stephenson, Jayden Thatcher, Taurence Tibbetts, Lauren Tyler, Haley Van Truong, Ethan Vose and Tealah Ward.
Seventh Grade — High honors: Montadhir Al-Mansoori, Joseph Bailey, Judah Bickford, Abigail Brown, Christopher Brown, Cooper Clark, Reid Dejongh, Carter Fleischer, David Frye, Kennedy Frye, Lilah Goldey, Rekha Goonesekere, Ellie Gould, Izabelle Hamlin and Blake Johnson.
Also, Rylan Mosher, Isaac Murphy, Parker Norman, Nela Parker, Emma Robbins, Connor Shargo, Kate Sirois, Jaxon White and Mercer Wilkinson.
Honors: Nicholas Bragg, Hannah Braman, Conner Brown, Johnpeter Caruso, Kaylee Elizabeth Collins, Abigail Costa, Ethan Demmons, Loki Drisko, Hunter Dumond, Allyson Dumont, Gage Gagne, Owen Gagne, Dreams Hill, Donavan Hodges, Waleed Jamo and Bohdy King-Jones.
Also, Kayley Magruder, Gabriella Martinez, Jieselle Mills, Carter Miville, Casey Monson, Parker Morin, Ashley Olson, Eben Page, Cody Perry, Connor Poirier, Isaiah Sabean, Giavanna Sulim-Zanello, Iman Tber, Lance Theriault, Tennyson Tibbetts, Aiden Vose and Delia Withee.
