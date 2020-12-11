PITTSTON – Charles Andrew Carleton, 85, died at his home Dec. 6, 2020.

He was born in Gardiner on Feb. 7, 1935, the son of Charles and Jennie (Leighton) Carleton.

He lived in Pittston most of his life doing many different types of work and also volunteered 40-plus years for the Gardiner and Pittston Fire Departments.

Charles enjoyed spending countless hours working in his garage sharing his knowledge and skills with his son. He cherished quality time with his grandchildren attending sporting events, many dance recitals and also sharing cookies and smiles with his great grandbabies.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna Carleton of 63 years; a daughter, Joyce Cray, and a son, Carroll Carleton and wife Kim; grandchildren, Bradley, Shawna and husband Cody, and Logan; as well as three great-grandchildren, Mckinley, Jameson, and Brynleigh.

There will be no services at this time in honor of his request.

“Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

