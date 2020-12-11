TOGUS – Clayton Guy Chadbourne Jr., 74, of East Pittston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior early Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Togus VA Medical Center. He was born in Farmington, Nov. 18, 1946, a son of Clayton Guy and Florence (Warren) Chadbourne Sr. and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy.

Clayton was proud to serve his country, having served in the United State Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He did not like the spotlight or want accolades for serving and didn’t join because he was draft pick number one in his town; he joined because he loved his country.

On April 22, 1971, he married Sharon Lee Miller in Hookset, N.H. and they moved to Smithfield until 2010, moving to Pittston in 2010, to be closer to Togus for his needed healthcare.

He loved his stepchildren, Robert William Miller and Gayle Robin Palombo, and their children and grandchildren. He didn’t mind people knowing that they were his stepchildren, as taking them on was done by choice, not happen stance.

Clayton made it clear that he did not want a long obituary. He knew all good and bad things were seen by the One that mattered, Jesus Christ, whom he came to know in 1996. Shortly after that, he and his wife, started representing the gospel group, The Glorification Singers, getting them into churches which he thoroughly enjoyed. He made a few enemies along the way because he spoke his mind and wasn’t afraid to say no about his medical care; but he was a pussy cat who would help anyone he could. Clayton loved animals, and heaven help anyone who hurt one.

He was predeceased by his sister, Nelda Harris; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon of East Pittston; her son, Robert of New Hampshire and her daughter, Gayle of Florida; his sister-in-law, Joy Hammond of New Hampshire.

Graveside services with U.S. Navy honors will be held Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at the Starbird Corner Cemetery, Baker Hill Road, Strong.

Please share memories in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being care for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the

DAV

P.O. Box 3151

Augusta, ME 04330

