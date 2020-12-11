RANDOLPH – Laraine Merry Spencer, 78, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020 peacefully at home after a short illness with her girls by her side. She was born on Feb. 21, 1942, the daughter of Albert and Ann (Merry) Jenkins.

Laraine married her soul mate, George R. Spencer in 1959 and raised four daughters, Linda, Marlene, Debbie and BettyJo.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, George, of 49 years; her parents; and her aunt, Betty.

She is survived by her four daughters, their spouses; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; her sister, Marlene Shelton and her family; and her aunt, Connie and her family.

We want to thank Teresa, her hospice nurse who had a special place in our Mom’s heart.

At her request there will be no funeral service or committal.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book