WATERVILLE – Mary Louise (Bernard) Weeks was reunited with our Lord and Savior and was quickly carried by a multitude of angels in the early hours of Nov. 24, 2020, where she now rests peacefully with her eternal loved ones.

She was born in Falmouth on June 25, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Louise Bernard. Mary was an avid dancer. Anytime there was music playing she would dance to the rhythm. This is how she gained the nickname March Two. She was a graduate of Waterville High School exceling and receiving awards for her typing skills.

Mary married her sweetheart, Harland, on April 5, 1952 at the age of 19, right before he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Mary was a Catholic and Harland a Protestant so marrying the two religions was very rare in those days. Mary’s brother would mock his sister when Harland would go see her in Falmouth in his best teenage girl voice, “Oh, Harland how’ve missed you.” Little did he know they would be married 68 years! They stayed forever in love which is such a rare occurrence today.

Mary worked for the telephone company as an operator for many years before becoming a housewife and mother to the couple’s three children. In later years, she worked along side Harland at their family business, A.L. Weeks and Sons on Kennedy Memorial Drive as the bookkeeper for many years before they both retired in 1998.

After retirement, she devoted her time to her love of cooking, crafting and her faith. She was on several boards at The Pleasant Street United Methodist Church. She volunteered endless hours crafting, baking and running the church’s annual rummage and bake sale.

In their free time Harland and Mary would frequent their camp on Great Pond, and later on Lake Hebron. They enjoyed making fond memories with their grandchildren, taking yearly trips to the coast for lobster or having sleep overs at their camps, always supplied with cookies and cream ice cream. A trip to camp was never complete without a visit from Smokey in the peppermint room.

Mary’s family was the focus of her life. She loved hosting every holiday, always with a buffet of every food and pastry you could think of. She enjoyed decorating for Christmas. She was famously known for her peanut butter fudge. Anytime someone was sick they knew to call her for some piping hot homemade chicken noodle soup.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Bobby, Joe and George William.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Harland L. Weeks; her friend and sister, Elizabeth Jensen; a special niece, Dorothy Towle; daughter Julie, husband Bob, children Tiffany and Danielle and great-grandchildren Avery, Brooklyn, Cole, Landon and Connor; son Chris and wife Janet, their children Amanda and Christopher, great-grandchildren Wyatt and Mikaela; daughter Tammy, husband Roger, their children Timothy and Jonathan, great-grandchildren Hannah, Samuel and Harland; brother-in-law Marynard Weeks and wife Cheryl; along with her friends, many whom became like family to her. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Lynette Bolduc who was able to make the last few years of her life fulfilled with trips to their camp, the coast, going out to eat, and for the wonderful care she provided assisting with Mary’s needs so she was able her to stay in her home as long as she could.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks, deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Glenridge Long Term Care along with the Care and Comfort staff for their exceptional and personal care during the last few months of Mary’s life.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that if you wish to donate to:

The Pleasant Street

United Methodist Church

Soup Kitchen

61 Pleasant St.

Waterville, ME 04901

