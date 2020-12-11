OAKLAND – Rina Alice (Albert) Daigneault, 77, of Oakland was called to our Heavenly Father on Dec. 1, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. She passed peacefully with her husband and family by her side.

Rina was born in New Brunswick, Canada on Dec. 14, 1942, the daughter of John and Rita Albert. She attended St. Basile Elementary and High Schools in Canada and Notre-Dame D’Acadie in Moncton, New Brunswick. Rina worked at Pine Acres restaurant as a waitress and then moved on to Key Bank in Oakland for 17 years. She started as a teller and then became a CD and Loan Specialist.

Rina became a citizen of the United States on March 24, 1995. Rina loved to travel with her husband of 57 years and being with her family. We will always remember her great sense of humor, loving, caring, and giving ways. Her faith was exceptionally strong. She lived her life doing for others and lived by the words, “whatever you give you get back 10-fold.” Words cannot express how much we love and will miss her always.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Rita Albert.

Rina is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Roland Daigneault of Oakland; her daughters, Michelle Gilbert and husband Douglas of Fayette, Karen Daigneault of Florida, Pauline Morin of Waterboro; her sisters, Pauline Cyr and husband Jimmy of Florida, Gisele Cyr of Youngsville, La., her brothers, Robert Albert of Florida, Jerry Albert and wife Nancy of Ohio; her grandchildren, Brian McCutcheon, Sean McCutcheon, Anthony Romano, Niki Romano, Justine Boss, and Kristen Boss; and many nephews and nieces.

Rina’s husband Roland and daughter Michelle are grateful for the loving care of the people of Hospice. Nurses Linda, Kelly, Marsha, Annie, Betty, and Aid Erika treated her as if she were their own mother and we cannot thank them enough.

Due to Covid-19, services at this time are being delayed until further notice. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

