WINTHROP – Roxanne Bowden, 59, of Winthrop passed away Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020.

She was born in Augusta, May 18, 1961, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Crocker) Lyons.

Roxanne grew up and lived in the Winthrop area most her life. She enjoyed doing coloring activities, puzzles, and most of all, spending time with her family and poker nights. Roxanne was a proud Grammy/great-Grammy. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Roxanne was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Peggy Lyons, Isobell Pinkham, Gracie Lyons and Patrica Hunter; brothers, Jack Lyons Jr., Timothy Lyons, Rance Lyons and Dale Lyons.

She is survived by her daughter, Emily Frost and partner Lawrence Hopper, and her two sons, Timothy Parker and wife Chrystal Parker, and John Earl Parker; her seven grandchildren, Alexis, Christopher, Danika, Issac, Autumn, Bradyen, Nevaeh; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; her brother, Sherman Lyons and sisters, Judy Lyons, Sandra Arnold, Lorie Hinds; plus many nieces and nephews; and great friends; also her three dogs, Patches, Pixie, Trixie.

The family is planning a celebration of Roxanne’s life at a later date.

