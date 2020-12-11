AUGUSTA — Holiday lights illuminated the Blaine House, the governor’s mansion, Friday night. A news release said that Blaine House’s holiday display of decorated trees is dedicated to the resiliency of Maine people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme, “A Celebration of Resilience,” pays tribute to Maine’s frontline workers and those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic. It also pays tribute to Maine’s commercial fishing fleet, which recently lost four members of its community.

“As we think about the holiday this year, let us pay tribute to those we lost and to those who strive every day to protect our health and safety on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Gov. Janet Mills in the release. “This year has been challenging, and I know Maine people are tired, but we are resilient and strong and we will get through these difficult times together. From my family to yours, I wish you a holiday of hope, happiness and good health. Please stay safe this holiday season.”

Fourteen trees were decorated by individuals from local organizations and state agencies, including the Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council; the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association; the Maine Pomology Society; the Maine Grain Alliance; the Department of Corrections; the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; and the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, among others.

