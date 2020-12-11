SIDNEY — The students and staff of the Maine Arts Academy, a public charter school located on a lakeside campus at 11 Goldenrod Lane, extend an invite to visit a Virtual Starving Artist Prevention Sale through Dec. 20.

Payments can be made with a check or cash to Maine Arts Academy. Bring payment to the school office when when picking up the product reserved in the “cart” on the virtual site at izzybouchardphotography.com.

For more information, contact the academy at [email protected] or 207-618-8908, ext. 901.

