Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Sue, left, and Lee, right, who did not want to give their last names, shop for buds Wednesday, the first day of adult-use marijuana sales at Sweet Dirt on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Emily McCarthy, right, and CJ Houle clear snow from a pickup truck Sunday, Dec. 6, at Houle’s farm in China. The Unity College classmates said they offer each other a hand when weather presents challenges. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A public works employee clears the sidewalk on North Street in Waterville on Tuesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Gary and Kevin Gorman play pond hockey next to Delta Ambulance on Chase Avenue in Waterville on Wednesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A woman searches for a tree among the rows Sunday, Dec. 6, at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm, in China. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Winslow police and Kim’s Garage and Towing help remove multiple cars from the ditch Saturday, Dec. 5, along China Road in Winslow. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Brady Wade, 2 1/2, sits in a toy car with small tree tied atop as his father, Tim Wade, snaps a photo Saturday, Dec. 5, at Old English Christmas Trees and Wreathes in Farmingdale. The Alexander family that’s run the tree stand for 20 years had it set up the car for photo ops like that. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A pedestrian walks past Christmas decorations Thursday in the window of Gerard’s Pizza in Gardiner. The Christmas tree was made of pizza boxes at the restaurant that’s been serving up pizza and other food on Water Street since 1964. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Cony High School basketball players work through a shooting drill on Monday, Dec. 7. It marked the first day winter sports teams could get together for workouts. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Capital Region players loop around a faceoff circle during a workout session Tuesday at the Ice Vault in Hallowell. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Megan Letarte and her niece, Brookelyn Letarte, pause on Thursday, Dec. 10, in front of a 10-foot-tall inflatable Santa Claus and reindeer that is part of the Christmas decorations in the yard of their grandparents’ home in New Sharon. The pair, who live nearby, were visiting their grandparents Don and Joyce Richard. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
