BANGOR — Police say they are investigating the death of a man found in a home as a homicide after an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.

Police responded to 1702 Union St. on Thursday, Dec. 10 after a 911 call reported a possible unconscious man at the residence. Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured, unresponsive man. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the man was dead.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently assigned and are actively investigating the incident. As of mid-day Saturday, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bangor maine, crime, death investigation

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles