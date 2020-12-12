BANGOR — Police say they are investigating the death of a man found in a home as a homicide after an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.

Police responded to 1702 Union St. on Thursday, Dec. 10 after a 911 call reported a possible unconscious man at the residence. Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured, unresponsive man. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the man was dead.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently assigned and are actively investigating the incident. As of mid-day Saturday, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The investigation is ongoing.

