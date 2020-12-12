EAST WILTON — The public takeout/pickup supper scheduled for Dec. 19 at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, has been postponed because of the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 positive tests that are being reported daily.
Members will evaluate this situation on a monthly basis and resume its take out/pickup suppers as soon as it is safe to do so.
