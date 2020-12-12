AUGUSTA – Alice Kehoe, 75, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care Center at Gray Birch.

She was born in Jamaica, N.Y. on May 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Valerie (Ward) Finnegan.

After Mrs. Kehoe’s high school graduation, she was involved in the theater arts at an off-Broadway venue, and was an assistant copywriter at advertising agency Young and Rubicam’s Madison Avenue offices in the 1960s.

She subsequently emigrated to her ancestral home of Ireland, where she continued in advertising for many years.

While in Dublin, she met and married architect Peter Brendan Kehoe, whom she lost tragically six years later.

Upon returning to the U.S. to join her family in South China with her young sons, she was employed as a writer for a number of years by Key Bank, and was heavily involved in the Kennebec County Democratic Committee.

She was a communicant of the now-closed St. Bridget’s of Vassalboro, and for the last 20 years of St. Mary of the Assumption in Augusta.

Mrs. Kehoe was predeceased by her husband; her eldest son, Brendan Patrick; and her sister, Patricia Curran.

She is survived by her son, Derry Kehoe and his wife Deborah, of Nashville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law Elana; and grandsons, Patrick and Eoin, of Isleboro; and her cousin, Beverly Mairs of South China.

The family plans to conduct a private burial and memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be given in Alice’s name to

Connor Animal Shelter,

Pet Haven Lane, Augusta.

