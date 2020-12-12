MADISON – Beverly M. Allen left this earth for her heavenly home on Dec. 7, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Beverly was a homemaker most of her life and the mother of 10 children.

She was born Dec. 18, 1929 to the late David Williams and Ella Webber.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Helen and Berdina, her brother, David; her three sons, Charles, David, and Larry, two daughters, Edith May Allen and Barbra Smith; as well as her husband, George C. Allen.

She enjoyed music, doing puzzles, coloring, and playing Bingo.

She will be greatly missed by her five remaining daughters, May Wallace of Athens, Ohio, Gloria Aube and family of Virginia, Donna Moore and family of Florida, Mary Hinkley and Art of Moscow, Maine, and Carol Gray of Anson. She leaves behind several grandchildren; great-grandchildren;-great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Sunset Cemetery in North Anson.

We wish to thank all of the wonderful staff and nurses at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center where she made her home, she had such wonderful care and love when god took her home, and a big thanks to hospice for helping with our mother.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

