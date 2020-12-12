CANAAN – Cecil Theodore Bridger, 81, passed away Dec. 6, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born June 5, 1939 in Boston, the son of Cecil and Laura (Neves) Bridger.

He was educated in the schools of Massachusetts and was a postal worker for many years in the Boston area. He enjoyed farming and belonged to many farming organizations.

Cecil is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Newby and husband Dutch of Canaan, Tina Price and husband Greg of Canaan, three sons, Drew Bridger of Fairfield, Derrick Bridger and wife Grace of San Maeto, Calif., and Kane Bridger and wife Marina of Canaan; his stepdaughter’s sisters, Karen Belamain and companion John of Pittsfield, and Jessica Belamain of Pittsfield; sister, Louise Cornell and companion Louie of California; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make

donations in Cecil’s memory to a food shelter/pantry of their choice.

