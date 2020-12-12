CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – Claire H. Cyr, 95, of Renwick Drive, Crossville, Tenn. and formerly longtime resident of Augusta, Maine, surrounded by her daughter, Patricia Poulin, and son-in-law, Louis Poulin, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 6, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Tennessee.

She was born in St. Methode, PQ, Canada on Nov. 30, 1925, the daughter of Napoleon Dulac and Alice Marois Dulac. She graduated from St. Augustine Catholic School and Cony High School, class of 1945.

She met the love of her life, Claude Cyr, after World War II and following a six-month courtship, were married on June 4, 1946. They were married until Claude’s passing in 1992. She was a loving, caring wife and mother of three children: James, Thomas and Patricia.

She was an excellent cook, enjoyed all kinds of music, walking with friends in nature, ice skating, sun bathing, spending time with family and friends at the cottage at Pemaquid Point and going to daily mass. Always friendly, spirited and kind, she had numerous friends of all ages who spent time with her and loved her dearly.

She had a long, healthy life and enjoyed her family, the Cyrs and the Dulacs. She loved her three children and their spouses: sons, James Cyr and daughter-in-law, Patti Kimball Cyr of Tallahassee, Fla., Thomas Cyr and daughter-in-law, Nancy Mathieu Cyr of Lewiston, and daughter, Patricia Poulin and son-in-law, Louis Poulin. She was a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Trisha, Tiffany, Amy, Matthew, and Louis and wonderful great-grandmother to Lola, Alex, Reese, Graham, Shay and Liam.

Prior to her retirement in 1987, she was employed by the Veterans Administration at Togus for 20 years. She received certificates of achievement for superior work performance and enjoyed all the people she worked with over the years.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, Claude Leon Cyr; her parents, Napoleon Dulac and Alice Marois Dulac; her brothers, George Dulac and Lawrence Dulac, sisters, Laurentienne Nedik and Priscilla Dostie; and grandchildren, Brandon Cyr and Frederick Poulin.

She is survived by her sister, Sister Carmen Dulac of the Sisters of the Clergy in Canada; her special cousin, Norman Dulac; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Crossville, Tenn. and formerly a member of St. Mary’s Church and St. Mary’s PTA in Augusta. For years, she served as a money counter at St, Mary’s Church on Mondays and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of the friends she made in this volunteer role.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Crossville, Tenn. in early 2021. Burial with committal prayers will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta in the late spring of 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummers Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

