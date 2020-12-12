AUGUSTA – Collette Priscilla Farrell, 82, passed away Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at The Gray Birch Nursing Home in Augusta. She was born Oct. 13, 1938 in Waterville, a daughter of the late Thomas and Laura (Rancourt) Pelkey.

Collette was married in 1980 to John B. Farrell in Waterville. He passed away in 1983. She worked in The administrative office of Colby College for several years. She enjoyed drawing and creating web pages.

Collette is survived by her brother, Stanley Klein of Omaha, Neb.; longtime friend and caretaker, Dale Irish of Augusta; her sisters-in-law, Anita Mathieu of Massachusetts, Sadie Belliveau of Texas and Julia Gerow of Virginia; several nieces and nephews..

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John B. Farrell; and sister, Sandra Klein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Church in Waterville. Committal services will be held in the spring at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.

A service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. 207-872-7676.

