BURNHAM – Dawna L. Dodge, 78, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Pittsfield.

Dawna was born on Oct. 11, 1942, in Strong, the daughter of Erland and Dorothy (Watson) Lake. She married Wilfred Dodge Sr. and they shared 61 years of marriage.

Dawna loved her children and grandchildren very much. She was a wonderful cook and made the best fudge and pancakes. She enjoyed shopping, taking a Sunday drive, and going to yard sales. She loved going to the casino, but always wanted her money back! She was the best and sweetest mother.

She is survived by her children, Karla Morrison and husband Keith of Palmyra, Wilfred Dodge Jr. and wife Charlene of Pittsfield, Dixie Dodge and companion Paul Dube of Manchester and Candace Raven and husband Scott of Thorndike; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Oliver of Wisconsin and Anita Munn of Athens; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Wilfred Dodge Sr.; and a son, Randy Dodge.

A private visitation will be held by the family. All are invited to a gathering of remembrance with refreshments at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at the home of Scott and Candace Raven, 64 Raven Rd., Thorndike. A graveside service will take place in the spring of 2021 at the Village Cemetery in Burnham.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

