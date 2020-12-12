TOPSHAM – Robert Edward Bartos, 58, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 in Topsham. He was born on Feb. 17, 1962, the son of Joseph Bartos Jr. and Barbara (Barrows) Bartos at the naval hospital in Portsmouth, Va. while his father was in the Navy.

Robert attended schools in Norfolk, Va., Quonset Point, R.I. and graduated from Lisbon High School and advanced machinist school and went to work at Bath Iron Works as a planner until he retired.

Robert was an advanced hunter spending many hours in Bingham with his father and friends, Steve and Roy. His last hunt was the 2020 moose hunt where he scored a 700-pound bull.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine R. Miller and her husband Josh of Brunswick; his father, Joseph F. Bartos Jr. of Bingham; sisters, Patti Bartos of Wiscasset, Vicki Maclean of Salem, Mass., Trudi Grant of Boca Raton, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara; and a brother, Joseph Bartos III.

A service will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Guest Book