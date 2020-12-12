AUGUSTA – Shawn O. Rodgers, 43, of Augusta, died Friday Dec. 4, 2020 in his sleep.He was born in Augusta on Nov. 1, 1977 the son of Pamela Pomerleau and the late Roger Rodgers.Shawn attended Augusta schools, was an amazing hockey player, and enjoyed all sports. Shawnee was a Jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on vehicles, restoring homes, etc. He could fix anything. Shawnee boy loved to be with his buddies and Mama Bear. His smile and beautiful blue eyes could light up a room. He was a jokester but also had a very big heart for others. Shawnee loved being part of the band “Wyred”, and was known as the “Master Blaster”. He was an amazing artist “Krazy Ink” and left his legacy on many. His most recent employer was Allens Transfer and Storage.He leaves behind some amazing friends. Mama Bear is so grateful for special brothers to Shawn; Elwyn, Chris and Matt. Shawnee boy, you have your wings now. Rest in Peace my little Punk. Mama Bear will be with you again.Shawn was predeceased by his father, Roger Rodgers; his grandmother, Barbara Rodgers; and his great-grandparents, Guy and Grace Drummond.He is survived by his mother, Pamela Pomerleau and her significant other David Gallant Jr.; his grandparents, Joan and Bob Pomerleau; his daughter, McKaylee Rodgers; his grandson, Lucas Brown; his uncles, Kenny Rodgers and Timmy Rodgers; a cousin Sara, and special cousin Rob Drummond; his dogs Nicco and Chloe; as well as many family members and close friends.Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be any services at this time. A celebration of Shawnee’s life will be held in the summer of 2021.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

