“Flat Earthers rally in Augusta” isn’t a story that I would expect to see covered by any Kennebec Journal journalist, either print or photography, because it isn’t an event that needs to be publicized simply because of the absurdity of the claim.
And yet for two weeks in a row my Sunday paper has contained pictures of the 2020 version of Flat Earthers rallying at the State House: the Trump election deniers.
Before, the election coverage of pro-Trump rallies was justified as a matter of fairness. Now, however, this type of coverage gives oxygen to a dangerous conspiracy theory that needs to be ended for the sake of our democracy. It is my hope that the editors will stand up and do the right thing.
Kevin Clark
Hallowell
