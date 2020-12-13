FARMINGTON – The University of Maine System announced Friday another 14 students at the University of Maine at Farmington had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to UMS data, 60 students and staff members systemwide are currently positive for COVID-19, a decrease of 22 from a week earlier.
Of the infected students, 20 are from UMF.
The University of Southern Maine campus also saw an increase — from four to 12 — in students with positive COVID-19 tests.
