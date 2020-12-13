FARMINGTON – The University of Maine System announced Friday another 14 students at the University of Maine at Farmington had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to UMS data, 60 students and staff members systemwide are currently positive for COVID-19, a decrease of 22 from a week earlier.

Of the infected students, 20 are from UMF.

The University of Southern Maine campus also saw an increase — from four to 12 — in students with positive COVID-19 tests.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, university of maine at farmington

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles