I write to complain about the “Mark Trail” comic strip. Ugh!
When the “Prince Valiant” artist retired he found two guys who could continue his style in art and story. The noticeable changes were minor.
This new “Mark Trail” is no longer drawn as reality, but is now a caricature of the semi-realistic strip. It looks like the cartoonist took training from the person who draws the “Phoebe & Her Unicorn” fantasy strip.
If they couldn’t follow the model of the strip, they should have ended it. The Sunday version text is almost like the original but the drawings are almost psychedelic.
Harvey Versteeg
Augusta
