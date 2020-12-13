WINSLOW – Carrie L. Vigue, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Robbie L. Vigue with whom she shared 32 years of marriage.

Carrie was born Oct. 26, 1962 in Norfolk, Va. She was the daughter of Janice (Martin) Denis and her husband Brian of Benton and the late Richard C. Emery. She grew up in Fairfield and had resided in Winslow for the past 22 years. She graduated from Lawrence High School, class of 1981.

She worked at Huhtamaki as a stacker for the past 24 years..

Carrie treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed feeding the birds, crafts, camping and was always there to help anyone out.

In addition to her loving husband Robbie and mother, Carrie is survived by her treasured sons, Justin B. Vigue and his fiancé Melisa Nye of Winslow and Dana L. Vigue and his fiancé Leah Clark of Clinton; her cherished grandchildren, Raegan J. and Lyla R. Vigue.

In addition to her father, Carrie is predeceased by her brother, Eric Emery.

In honoring with Carrie’s wishes, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced in the Spring of 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home 107 Main St., Fairfield, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Donations in her memory may be made to

Humane Society Waterville Area,

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901.

