AUGUSTA – Faith A. Sagi, 98, formerly of Rutland, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Augusta. She was born Nov. 20, 1922 in Westfield, Mass. to Viola (White) and Urban H. Atwood.

She graduated in 1941 from Fairhaven High School and served in the Woman Marines during World War II. Faith married Ernest Sagi Feb. 17, 1944, they were together 50 years prior to his death in 1993. She was a member of the Proctor Union Church since 1944 where she served as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer of the Women’s Association for several years. She also served as Justice of Peace for the town of Proctor and was a volunteer for Rutland Regional Medical Center for 17 years and a member of RSVP.

She worked at Proctor Trust Company for several years and retired from Proctor Coal Company in 1985. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; three brothers, Lloyd, Alden and Calvin; as well as her son, David, who died in 2019.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Mason and her husband James; three grandchildren, Steven Sagi of Missouri, David Sagi of New Hampshire and Kimberly Hewett of Readfield; five great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Faith enjoyed baking cookies for her family and friends, quilting and knitting and was an avid reader, later in life enjoyed talking books from the Maine State Library. She dearly loved her friends and spending time with them was a practice of devotion. She was a source of goodness, a model of strength of character and always found a way to do something nice for someone.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the dedicated staff of Hallowell Family Practice, MaineGeneral Inn at City Hall who cared for Faith for six years and the Home Health and Hospice for their care and kindnesses during the past months.

There will be no calling hours or memorial service, graveside service will be held in Proctor in the spring.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the

Proctor Union Church,

5 Church St.,

Proctor, VT, 05765

or to the charity of your choice.

﻿

Guest Book