PITTSFIELD – George W. Crowley Jr., 70, died peacefully at his home on Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by those he loved.

George was born on April 28, 1950, the son of George and Arlene (Truman) Crowley Sr. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School, where he was a star player of all sports. He loved being out of doors. Fishing, picking fiddleheads, and cutting the big trees were his favorites. George also had an enjoyment of driving fast. He held many jobs, but always returned to work in the woods.

He is survived by his mom, Arlene Crowley of Jay; siblings, Andy Crowley, David Crowley and Terry Connor; granddaughter, Mariah Crowley; daughter, Veronica Crowley and son, Travis Crowley.

He was predeceased by his father; and his loving wife and soulmate, Julie Hopkins Crowley.

George had many good friends which lived a better life because of his friendship. He will be especially missed by his friend, James Adams, and of course, all of his girls (D, H, S, R).

A celebration of George’s life will be held in the summer of 2021.

