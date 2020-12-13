AUGUSTA – Norman R. Veilleux, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on April 1, 1933, a son of the late Emile and Laura (Gagne) Veilleux.

Mr. Veilleux was a graduate of Cony High School, the University of Southern Maine, and the Oblate College and Seminary as well as a U.S. Army veteran. He was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Mr. Veilleux was the owner/operator of Capital Printing Co. for many years. He also worked for Plummer Funeral Home helping with ambulance calls in the 1950s and ’60s.

He was a member of many civic and Fraternal organizations to include: Abnaki Assembly #346 Third Degree Knights of Columbus, Abnaki Council #334 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Kennebec Valley Computer Society, Cushnoc Senior Citizens Club, past president at the Calumet Club, and an active participant of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Veilleux was predeceased by his brother, Robert Veilleux in 2010.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Therese (Bernier) Veilleux of Augusta; his daughter, Diane Hunt and her husband Jonathan of Augusta; two granddaughters, Michaela Chittenden of Westfield, Ind. and Shaina Robinson also of Westfield, Ind.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will also be at a later date at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

The family requests that donations in Norman’s memory be made to:

Honor Flight Maine,

P.O. Box 1770,

Portland, ME, 04104-1770.

Guest Book