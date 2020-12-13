HALLOWELL – Mrs. Theresa Beaulieu passed away peacefully from natural causes surrounded by family and supportive staff at Maine General Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge in Augusta.

With a feisty attitude, Theresa raised six children as her husband became cripplingly ill, unemployed, and prematurely died.

She proudly served as a custodian at the Maine State House for 20 years and enjoyed sharing her political views with state legislators and administrative staff.

Her leisure activities included reading the Kennebec Journal every morning, crocheting, gardening, cooking Aroostook meals, shopping, going on daytime tours, scoping lawn sales, hanging out with her grandchildren, and making pies for fund-raisers at the Ladies Guild, Sacred Heart Church in Hallowell.

Theresa was the last surviving child of her parents, Delphine and Leonard Grivois of Grand Isle, and at the age of 88, was the longest living in her lineage.

She is sadly missed by her children, Ivan Beaulieu of Van Buren, Rose Curtis of Augusta, Clay Beaulieu of Blueridge, Va., Rodney Beaulieu of Fallbrook, Calif., and Jeannette Gray of Farmingdale.

Her son, Roderick, passed in 2018; and was also predeceased by her husband, O’neil Beaulieu.

She was Mémère to 10 grandchildren, Brian Beaulieu of Whitefield, Michaela George of Oceanside, Calif., Kristopher Curtis of Bowdoinham, Candace Beaulieu of Denver, Colo., Andrea Eaton of Williston, Vt., Jasmine Curtis of Portland, Julie Beaulieu of Pittsburg, Pa., and from Farmingdale, Chad Gray, Brett Gray, and Andrew Gray.

A family celebration of Theresa’s life is planned for summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book