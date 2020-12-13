Gorham police said a young man was killed Sunday when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 10:45 a.m.

Lt. Dana Thompson said in a news release that the man’s identity won’t be released until his family has been notified. The victim was 20 years old.

Gorham police said the truck was traveling southbound on Harding Bridge Road when it nearly struck an oncoming vehicle and veered off the roadway. The truck then swerved back onto the road before crossing to the other side. At that point, the truck left the roadway again before striking a large tree.

The man was the only occupant of the truck. He died at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver was had a valid driver’s license. Police had to close Harding Bridge Road for about three hours while crews removed the truck and debris from the crash site. The Gorham Police Department, along with the Gorham Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, responded.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who has information about the driver or who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Gorham Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 222-1660. Police did not explain why people with information about the crash should contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

