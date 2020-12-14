The superintendent in Maine School Administrative District 49 has reported another case of COVID-19 at Benton Elementary School after an outbreak was declared at the school last week.

In a letter posted Sunday to the MSAD 49 website, Superintendent Roberta Hersom wrote that another positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing Benton Elementary School’s total case count to four.

MSAD 49 serves the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

“I am writing to inform you of another positive case of COVID-19 at Benton Elementary School that was confirmed today,” Hersom wrote. “Principal (Brian) Wedge was in contact with the Maine DOE, and I have notified the Maine CDC.”

Hersom said that in addition to the individual who tested positive, two staff members and eight students were identified as close contacts.

Last week, the school declared an outbreak of COVID-19 after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day time period.

Students were moved to remote learning for three days through Friday while the building was cleaned. Students were off for a teacher in-service day Monday, but return to school in-person Tuesday.

MSAD 49 has now had eight positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

The growing number of cases in the district coincides with the uptick of cases sweeping the state. On Monday, 426 new cases were reported, making it the fifth time that Maine had recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases in one day since Dec. 7.

Two deaths were also reported Monday.

