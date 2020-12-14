William Stevens and daughter, Emma, 12, build a snowman Sunday at a neighbor’s yard in Oakland. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Emma Stevens and her father, William, picked the right weekend to build a snowman, with conditions Sunday that were just right.

The recent rain and warmer weather made for wet, heavy and — best of all — sticky snow that was perfect for packing.

Emma and her father built their snowman just ahead of a predicted cold stretch that is expected to send local temperatures below or well below freezing for the rest of the week — perfect for preserving a newly built snowman.

Emma, 12, and William say they have enjoyed making snowmen since she was 5, with their most recent effort — a 6-footer — built at a neighbor’s yard in Oakland.

They said they planned to add buttons and a scarf, hat and wooden nose.

Emma Stevens, 12, packs snow Sunday while building a snowman with her father, William, at a neighbor's yard in Oakland.

William Stevens and daughter, Emma, 12, team lift part of their snowman Sunday at a neighbor's yard in Oakland.

Emma Stevens, 12, shapes the snowman she and her father, William, built Sunday at a neighbor's yard in Oakland.

