LEWISTON — Connors Elementary School will transition immediately to remote schooling because it was designated an outbreak site Monday evening, Superintendent Jake Langlais announced.
Two positive cases of COVID-19 in an isolated room late last week brought the school’s total to four cases within a week, he wrote in an email. He was notified of the cases Monday night.
Sites with three or more cases within 14 days are considered outbreaks by the Maine Center for Disease Control.
This is the fourth Lewiston school to report an outbreak. The others are McMahon Elementary, the high school and the middle school.
Connors is the largest elementary school in the state.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Local man killed, 6-year-old girl injured in Augusta crash
-
Nation & World
The Latest: FDA says preliminary analysis confirms effectiveness, safety of Moderna vaccine
-
Health care
FDA confirms effectiveness, safety of Moderna vaccine
-
Local & State
Maine reporting 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 6 additional deaths
-
Community
Free Christmas Dinners available in Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.