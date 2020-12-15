The Boneheads will perform a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, from the Johnson Hall stage in Gardiner.

The band is made up of Bob Colwell (keyboards, vocals), Scott Eliot (bass, guitar, vocals), Dickie-Doo Hollis (drums, vocals), and Steve Jones (guitar, vocals). Based in southern Maine, this group’s unique blend of roots music includes folk, rock, blues, country, Cajun, and soul.

They have a full complement of original material in addition to an extensive playlist of covers and enjoy mixing things up and surprising the audience. The Boneheads date from 1991 and have put out a number of albums that have been consistently praised by major publications.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link.

Each unique link will be sent out through email by 5 p.m. the day of the show to ticket holders. Each ticket purchased covers a household.

Tickets cost $15-$100.

For tickets, visit johnsonhall.org.

For more information, call 207-582-7144 or email [email protected]