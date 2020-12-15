FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to again table proposed state legislation to change the law governing the county’s budget approval process.

As it stands, commissioners decide on a budget, send it to the budget panel for decisions and return it to commissioners. All three commissioners must approve any changes to the committee’s proposal and send it back to the committee. Six of the nine committee members must vote to override any changes by commissioners.

One of the changes in the proposal would give the Budget Advisory Committee authority to set commissioners’ salaries.

The committee is comprised of selectmen from county towns in each of the three commission districts.

A county committee charged with reviewing the law included Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington, county Clerk Julie Magoon, Budget Advisory Committee Chairman Joshua Bell of Farmington and member Bob Luce of Carrabassett Valley, and state Rep. Thomas Skolfield, R-Weld.

Commissioners previously tabled the proposal until after Commissioner-elect Lance Harvell of Farmington takes office Jan. 1, 2021.

On Tuesday, they tabled it again with Terry Brann of Wilton opposed.

“I am not going to support that motion to put this legislation forward,” Brann said, because on the Budget Advisory Committee “you have half of them who are headhunters and they wanted to step outside the bounds and they already wanted to cut the salary of the commissioners in half.”

Webster, who participated in Tuesday’s meeting by phone conference, said having former state Rep. Lance Harvell of Farmington would be an asset because he could review the legislation when he takes office Jan. 1. If they want to revisit the proposal they can do it then.

Harvell will replace Webster, who did not seek reelection.

Webster said he didn’t have strong feelings either way on the proposed legislation.

“I think we ought to put a stop to it the way it is, because that group didn’t give up anything,” Brann said. “They wanted us to give everything up.”

He said the Budget Advisory Committee has control and the last say over the budget.

“I think the commissioners should have the last say,” Brann said, adding he is willing to take the cut on his commissioner salary.

“The issue is who’s in charge,” Brann said, adding he did not know where the other two commissioners stood on the salaries.

Webster said he, Brann and Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong believe commissioners should have the final say.

Commissioners make $12,000 a year, and the committee tried to reduce the salary to $6,000 and then $10,000 this summer. However, commissioners restored their salary and the committee didn’t have the votes to override the decision.

Webster also said he was told legislators are going to put another bill before voters to increase the number of commissioners and districts from three to five.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: