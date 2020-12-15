Free Christmas Day Community Dinner with all the trimmings and desserts will be offered by the South Parish Congregational Church, at 9 Church St. in Augusta.

If you need a meal delivery to Augusta, Manchester, Chelsea, Gardiner, Hallowell or Randolph, call the church office at 207-622-0552.

Be sure to leave your name, address, telephone number and number of meals you need.

If you are able to drive, the church is providing curbside pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

For more information, call 207-622-0552.

