Free Christmas Day Community Dinner with all the trimmings and desserts will be offered by the South Parish Congregational Church, at 9 Church St. in Augusta.

If you need a meal delivery to Augusta, Manchester, Chelsea, Gardiner, Hallowell or Randolph, call the church office at 207-622-0552.

Be sure to leave your name, address, telephone number and number of meals you need.

If you are able to drive, the church is providing curbside pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

For more information, call 207-622-0552.

augusta maine, christmas 2020

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

