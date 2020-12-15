Gardiner Area High School Thanksgiving Food Drive recently was selected as the 2020 Regional School Unit 11 Spirit of America Foundation Education Tribute winner for outstanding community service by the Spirit of American Foundation’s Maine chapter, according to a news release from Bruce W. Flaherty, Maine Spirit of America, president.

Spirit of America Foundation is a public charity encouraging volunteerism and its Spirit of America Foundation Education Tribute for commendable community service may be presented in the name of any Maine school district. The Education Tribute is a new award in 2020, though there’s another Spirit of America award that has been presented for years.

