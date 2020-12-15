GARDINER – Doris D. Anderson, 92, of Gardiner and Lake Worth, Fla., died on Dec. 5, 2020 with family at her side. She was born on July 24,1928 in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of Joseph Kosuchi and Victoria (Gorzelany) Kosuchi.

Having graduated from Arnold College with a degree in Physical Education in 1950, Doris taught PE in public schools before raising her family, sharing her love of sports and athleticism with her young charges. She led a weeklong sail on a trans-Atlantic racing yacht with the Mansfield Center Girl Scout Mariners, directed collegiate synchronized swimming shows, and was a certified American Red Cross lifeguard. She loved the water like a second skin, and well into her later years enjoyed floating about, whether in a pool, lake, or the ocean.

In fact, rumor has it she enticed her future husband Kenneth H. Anderson with her bold swimming strokes as she made her way past him standing on shore. They married in 1950 in New Haven, Conn., and a few years later settled in Maine, living in the house Ken built for the rest of their lives, excepting the winter retreats to Florida, which all real Mainers can forgive. An avid golfer, Doris was also a longtime member of the Augusta Country Club, as well as an expert flower gardener and birdwatcher.

Among the many organizations Doris volunteered for were the Augusta Nature Club for which she was president from 1985-1990 and a lifetime member, the Kennebec Valley Garden Club, the Viles Arboretum, and the Maine State Museum. Her dried flower arrangements were often used in fundraisers for the nature club and her rhubarb was a favorite at the garden club’s annual plant sale. Doris was also very active in her local chapter of Florida Audubon, where she met many steadfast friends, and she was a longtime docent at the West Palm Beach Zoo.

Predeceased by her husband Ken, Doris leaves two daughters, Karen Anderson and husband Mario Hernandez, Goteborg, Sweden, Beth (Eliza) Anderson of NYC and Edgecomb; grandchildren Freja Anderson and partner Lars Rosenberg, Stockholm, Sweden, Jonathan Anderson and partner Linnea Holmertz of Stockholm; step-grandchild Tavie Abell and fiance William Watterson of NYC; and her first great-grandchild Billie Anderson Rosenberg of Stockholm.

A family celebration of life will be held this summer and there will be no services at this time. We thank all those who have acted kindly toward our mother, whether in large ways or small.

Staples Funeral Home of Gardiner has handled the arrangements with internment at the Maine Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to:

The Christ Episcopal Church Building Fund

2 Dresden Ave.

Gardiner, ME 04345

