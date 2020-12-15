BENTON – “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” Viviane G. Fotter, God’s special servant with the most amazing, generous and loving heart, finally came to rest on Dec. 10, 2020 and was called home to be forevermore and pain free into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Viviane was born in Waterville, the daughter of Emelia and Ernest Gagnon, and was gifted in drawing and crafts at a young age. She would display them in her home for all to see especially at Christmas for many years. In her teenage years at Waterville High School she excelled at the violin and in her later years would give the violin to a special granddaughter, Danielle, who would play jigs and reels for her at her home in Belgrade Lakes. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Perham L. Fotter, and they were married for 54 years until his passing in 2002. During those years they raised six sons. Mom and Dad both worked at Diamond International in Oakland for many years and even with very limited wages and much sacrifice, the boys never went without. Everyone who knew Mom, knew that she was the strongest woman they had ever known. She worked non stop her whole life.At a very young age she developed Rheumatoid Arthritis which seriously affected her body the rest of her life. Despite years of countless surgeries, hospital visits and rehab she never complained of her illness and always was more concerned about her family than herself.Viviane had some bucket list wishes while living with her son Stephen and his wife Linda during the last five months of her life. The wish she wanted the most was to ride a horse for the first time. Her wish was granted, spearheaded by her special grandson Joseph Fotter who was with her the entire ride. A beautiful article was written in this newspaper by reporter and personal friend Amy Calder about her very special day.Viviane was predeceased by her husband Perham L. Fotter; two sons Phillip E. Fotter and Gerald L. Fotter who recently passed away from complications due to Covid -19; sisters Martha Pelham, Edwina Bolduc, Eva Hubert, Pearl Frost, Ernestine Parisi and brother Edward Gagnon.She is survived by her son Bruce Fotter and wife Betty of Warsaw, Ind., daughter-in-law Rose Marie Fotter of Belgrade Lakes, sons Stephen Fotter and wife Linda of Benton, Peter Fotter and wife Tammy of Rome, and James Fotter and wife Karen of Gray; 14 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Hospice care workers who provided wonderful care and support for Mom these last six months. Also thank you to Dawn, a hospice CNA who became close to Mom and provided the best care she could have. Also thanks to care helpers Betty Michaud and Amy Burns.A graveside service will be held in the spring with Rev. Bill Meyers officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives. “Standing now before Him and the angelsgather ‘roundThere you are in white a royal wedding gownRadiant joy now streams upon your faceThe Master says well done you have won thelong hard race”Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:ShineOnCass Foundation64 Heritage Rd.Oakland ME 04963

