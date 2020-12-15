FAIRFIELD – Mrs. Arleen M. (Reynolds) Smith, 87, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Mt. St. Joseph following a lengthy illness. She is the loving wife of Henry Howard “Howie” Smith with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.

Arleen was born August 11, 1933 in Clinton, Maine. She is the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Stewart) Reynolds. She grew up in Clinton and moved to Fairfield. She attended Clinton Schools and Lawrence High School.

For many years Arleen ran a daycare in Fairfield, she loved taking care of the children from all around Fairfield. She did this for many years until her retirement.

She adored her grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She was very active at the Interfaith Food Pantry and was one of the founding members. A lifelong member at Fairfield Center United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the Methodist Womens Club and the choir. She was also a member of the Rebecca’s and the Eastern Star. She and her husband Howie loved dancing they enjoyed dancing at the former Fox’s Den and the White Owl Pavilion dance halls. Arleen also enjoyed going for walks with her friends, toll painting and doing ceramics.

Arleen is survived by her cherished children Dale H. Smith of Fairfield Center, Dean H. Smith of Fairfield and Darcy J. Smith of Fairfield; her brothers Alden Reynolds and his wife Andrea of Fairfield and Randy Reynolds and his wife Sally of Old Orchard Beach. She is also survived by her cherished 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Arleen is predeceased by her sisters Gale, Sharon and Joyce Elkins and her brothers Gary, Roger, Dwayne, Tank and Merlin “Buba”.

Arleen’s visiting hours will be in the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home 107 Main Street, Fairfield on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., in following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing is required. Her Funeral Service will be held privately in the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home in Fairfield. For those wishing to attend Arleen’s Funeral Service remotely on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m., the livestream address is https://my.gather.app/remember/arleen-smith-2020

Interment will be in Tozier Cemetery in the Spring of 2021.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Mt. St. Joseph’s for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home 107 Main Street, Fairfield where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

