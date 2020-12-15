AUGUSTA – Donna M. Bourget, 74, of Hicks Road, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the Woodlands Memory Care in Waterville with her daughter by her side.

She was born in Weymouth, Mass. on Dec. 4, 1946, the daughter of Ernest and Virginia (Ballou) Marks.

Donna’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she cared for them deeply. She was an avid football fan and rooted for her favorite team, the Denver Broncos, with passion. She was born into equestrian family that established her love for horses at a young age. Her father was a racehorse trainer into his senior years. She was loved by her employer, co-workers and patrons at Tommy’s Place in downtown Providence, R.I. where she was a server for many years.

She was predeceased by both of her parents, her husband Arthur Bourget and sister Bernadette Cosky.

She is survived by her two sons, Wilfred Beaumier of Augusta, and Derik Beaumier and his wife Bre of Henderson, Nev., a daughter Leah Peachey and her husband Gary of Augusta; a brother Ernest Marks Jr. of East Douglas, Mass.; a sister Virginia Ethier of Millville, Mass.; her grandchildren, Blake Peachey, Alec Peachey and Paige Beaumier; also several nieces and nephews.

There will not be services at this time. A private burial will be held at a later date in Forest Grove Cemetery in Augusta.

The Family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at The Woodlands Memory Care Residence for the exemplary care given to Donna over the last six months in their care.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

