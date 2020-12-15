RICHMOND – On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Bragdon, a very loving mother and friend passed away at the age of 51 at her home of Richmond. Betty was born on March 14, 1969 in Portland.

She had a passion for creating and working on many of her beautiful gardens around her home. She enjoyed bird watching, as well as building and constructing bird feeders and houses. Betty also loved to spend time with her daughter, son-in-law, her three grandchildren and her fiance, working by the side of him at the saw mill. She always made sure to have her camera out and ready to capture all of those special moments. Betty was known for her infectious smile and kind hearted spirit.

Betty was widowed by her husband Craig Bragdon Sr. of 24 years after a brief battle with cancer. Also being predeceased by her grandmother Virginia Johnson, who taught her how to make beautiful angels.

Betty is survived by her daughter Ashley, son-in-law Ronnie; six grandchildren; and her loving fiance Richard Geary Jr.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357

Guest Book