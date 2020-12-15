ROCHESTER, N.H. – Ernest “Ernie” – “Toucheye” Sylvain passed away on Dec. 12, 2020 following a brief illness in Rochester, N.H. at the age of 88. Ernie was the son of Paul and Homerine (Michaud) Sylvain. He was born (1932) and raised in Skowhegan, Maine.After graduating in 1950, Ernie married the love of his life, Claire (Henry), and a short time later joined the United States Air Force; proudly served his country for 22 years. During his service career, Ernie and Claire were fortunate enough to live in many places and raise their five children throughout the world before his last assignment at Pease AFB in Newington, N.H.After retiring from the USAF in 1973, Ernie began his second career with the U.S. Post Office in Dover, N.H. He enjoyed his co-workers and the customers he served, working the window, before his retirement in 1987.Those who knew him appreciated his sense of humor, many jokes and joy he experienced making people laugh. Ernie was also a generous and giving individual who contributed to many organizations over the years as his way of giving back. Ernie is survived by three daughters who adored him, Karen Regis of Lebanon, Maine, Susan “Sue” Sanders and her partner David Fox of Mesa, Ariz., Nancy Roy and her husband James of Rochester, N.H.; sister Theresa Bersani and husband Dominic, brother Paul Sylvain and wife Irene, and sister Albertine Franc and husband Ronny. Ernie also had many grandchildren, great and great-great- grandchildren of whom he was very proud. He will be missed by many.Ernest was predeceased by his wife Claire; sons Dennis and Norman Sylvain, son-in-law Clovis Regis; sisters Connie Savage and Annette Boardman, brothers Arthur, Raymond and Lawrence Sylvain. A celebration of Ernie’s life will be held at a later date.

