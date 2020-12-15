ROME – Frederick L. Ahlgren, 83, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Augusta Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Mary Joyce (Kinczel) Ahlgren; they were married on July 22, 1961 in Roebling, N.J.

Fred was born Sept. 10, 1937 in Trenton, N.J. He was the son of the late Hugo and Ruth (Larson) Ahlgren. Fred went to Trenton Junior College in New Jersey and then graduated from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Fred subsequently worked for Dupont, Johnson and Johnson, Keyes Fiber and later Bank America. Fred moved from Flemington, N.J. to Rome, Maine in 1987 to build his waterfront retirement home in which he lived until his passing.

He loved boating on Long Pond, working on his childhood model trains, Christmas trees, and his boxer dog “Botchie” who is now living with his daughter-in-law in Winslow.

Fred is survived by his daughters Deborah Halsted and her husband Benjamin of Littleton, Colo. and Sandy Morris and her husband Brent of Flemington, N.J., as well as his daughter-in-law Tasha Ahlgren, widow of Fred’s late son Robert Ahlgren of Winslow. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Sherri, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Erik, Kiera, Julian, Tabetha and William; his great-grandchildren Tyler, Katie, Chris, Mike and Kyle, Luke and Harper Ryan; his sister-in-law Susan Brown and her husband Norman of Islamarada, Fla. and Cynthia Matlack and her husband Larry of Columbus, N.J.

In addition to his loving wife Joyce and parents, Fred was predeceased by his brother Robert Ahlgren; and his son Robert Steven Ahlgren.

In honoring Fred’s wishes interment services will be held privately at Oddfellows Cemetery in Burlington, N.J. at a later date.

In honoring Fred's wishes interment services will be held privately at Oddfellows Cemetery in Burlington, N.J. at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home 107 Main Street, Fairfield

In lieu of flowers or donations in his memory the family asks that you share a funny Fred story

