AUGUSTA – George Crommett Gould died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at age 91, at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care Center at Glenridge following a brief illness. He was born in Portland on April 20, 1929, the son of the late Homer Longfellow Gould and Dulcie Adelaide Crommett Gould.George graduated from Cony High School in 1947 and the University of Maine at Orono in 1951 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He owned and operated a family farm business in Vassalboro for many years. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine “Tillie” Althea Glazier. Mr. Gould is survived by his daughter, Linda Gould and her husband Joseph Aquilino of Woodinville, Wash., his sons, David Gould of Jay, Mark Gould of Sidney and Alan Gould and his wife Elaine of Freeport; his grandsons, Callum and Liam Gould and his granddaughter, Catriona Gould, all of Freeport. George is also survived by sister, Faith Adele Gould of Richmond, as well as sisters-in-law Arlene Gardner of Augusta, Jean Glazier of Pittston and brother-in-law Sumer Glazier of Pittston; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private service will be held in 2021 at a date to be determined. Burial will be at the Branch Mills Cemetery, Palermo.The Gould family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to all staff at both the Alzheimer’s Care Center in Gardiner and the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care Center at Glenridge for the care and compassion shown to George while he was with them.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Those who wish to make donations in George’smemory are asked to contribute to the:Alzheimer’s AssociationMaine Chapter383 U.S. Route One, #2CScarborough, ME 04074

